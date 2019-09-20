A coffee shop in Darlington ran by volunteers from St. Matthew’s Church

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Anna Ervin from Darlington is making a positively Carolina difference by helping local churches and volunteers with their mission work.

The Purple Fish Coffee company decided to change things by giving back to the community and let people from different organizations enjoy their time.

“I just saw that there was a need in our community for a place where youth and adults could come together, enjoy coffee, live music on a Friday night and each other’s company,” said Anna Ervin, Co-founder.

Ervin, a senior in high school, took matter into her own hands for other projects to be added at the coffee shop.

“About two weeks before we opened in January, I went to my priest and I said we just need to open this place up. We already had missionary in here, so we had a big push to get everything together and be able to open up,” said Ervin.

In order to make this shop available for small groups, members from St. Matthew’s Church crated tables, benches, and small details from scratch. They also put volunteers to work behind the counter.

“We have a lot of members at our church who work as baristas, but they also do anything they can to help us out. I’m just really glad that I was able to impact the Darlington community in a positive way. I think we should all strive to leave it a little bit better than we found it,” said Ervin.

The place is now used for bible study, meetings, birthdays and even local bands stop by to play on Friday nights.

“I’ve grown up with stories about all the things that used to be on the square here in Darlington and a lot of things have shut down since my parents were here. So I just think it’s really awesome to see businesses opening back up and supporting each other,” said Ervin.

Profits made from the Purple Fish Coffee Co. will go to youth outreach programs and mission work.

The shop is located on 110 W Hampton St. Darlington, South Carolina.