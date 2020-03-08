A cold start to your Sunday

Hello!

Overnight tonight we’ll see more clear skies but unfortunately, that will help to lead to an even colder start to your day tomorrow. Lows will be dropping down into the low 30s and some of the region will even be seeing temperatures down towards freezing. Sunday afternoon will be another sunshine-filled day however temperatures will still be below normal but warmer than Saturday topping out in the low 60s.

Monday we finally see temperatures back up into the mid-60s as well as some scattered clouds rolling into the region. The rest of the workweek we’ll continue to watch temperatures climb back up into the mid to upper 70s but we’ll also see multiple chances for scattered showers during the afternoons and evenings.

Tonight: Clear & Cold, lows in the mid to low 30s.

Sunday: Sunny & Cool; highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.