FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A community conversation on neighborhood violence will be held on August 30 at the Showtime Event Center in Florence.

The event is sponsored by the Isaac Wilson project and will be held from 6-8 p.m., to address neighborhood violence in the Florence area.

Moderators for the event include Isaac Wilson and Tonya Morman, and guest speakers include Chief Hieldler, Lethonia Barnes, Sonyetta Cooper, Sheriff Joye, Chaquez McCall, J.R. Alexander, Bryan Braddock and Maggie Glover.