A cool and sunny end to the weekend

After a sunny Saturday afternoon overnight tonight lows will take a fall, backing off to the low 30s and upper 20s. However, sunshine will return again on Sunday, with more of those afternoon mid-50s.

Looking forward to the week ahead we’re expecting a dramatic warm-up to start the week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for Monday and Tuesday afternoon. A more damp pattern is also going to take over, with isolated to scattered showers continuing through the middle of the week.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.