A cool and sunny start to 2020

Happy Wednesday!

We’re starting off our 2020 on a cool but sunny note with highs topping out in the upper 50s this afternoon.

Overnight we’ll see mostly clear skies and lows dropping down into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Looking forward to the rest of the workweek we’ll see warmer temperatures move into the region will highs on Friday topping out in the 70s. On Friday we’ll also see more chances for some rain as we head throughout the day and into the evening. Overnight Friday into early Saturday we’ll see a cold front move through the region leading to widespread rain and even some scattered thunderstorms.

For the second half of the weekend we see more sunshine but cooler conditions with highs right around normal in the mid to upper 50s.