A drunk driver in South Carolina crashed into a Cobra attack helicopter

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – How does a drunken driver crash into a Cobra attack helicopter?

It isn’t easy, but a driver managed to do just that while traveling through a dead-end parking lot, mistaking it for an expressway in Columbia, SC.

A recent tweet by Trooper David of the South Carolina Highway Patrol shows a video of the damaged helicopter, which he says is a multi-million dollar helicopter. The impaired driver caused about $500,000 in damages, according to the trooper.

“Sober or slammer! The driver who wrecked into this helicopter was arrested for DUI!” Trooper David wrote on the post.

The 1967 AH-1F Cobra was parked as part of a local display by a veterans charity called Celebrate Freedom Foundation. The group uses the helicopter, called “Annie,” as part of an education program on aviation for students.

Trooper David said Annie was sitting in a parking lot at a dead end when a drunken driver thought they were on the expressway by the airport and crashed into it.

Sober or slammer! The driver who wrecked into this helicopter was arrested for DUI! This holiday season, drink responsibly!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8oDbGpmN01 — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) December 19, 2019

“This holiday period, if you’re going to go out to a holiday party or visit friends and family, make sure you have a plan in place if you plan to consume alcohol,” Trooper David said. “Don’t have us knocking on any more doors, for heavens sake, and don’t be like this guy.”