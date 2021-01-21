A house parting ended in a deadly shooting. Hartsville man now faces murder charge

DARLINGTON CO, SC (WBTW) – A Hartsville man has been charged with murder after a shooting during a house party in Darlington County.

Jason McCoy is accused of shooting two people after a fight broke out at the party on Hartsville Highway in July. McCoy was arrested on Dec. 18 and booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

A Darlington High School graduate, Shaquan Brown, 24, died as a result of the shooting. Brown worked at a nursing home in Darlington County for many years and was called “Quan” by family, who say he was a fun and loving person, according to his obituary

Darlington County sheriff’s deputies said a woman was having a house party when a fight broke out in the backyard. The woman told deputies she asked everyone to leave at that time. That’s when a large group of people went into the front yard and the woman heard gunshots, deputies said.

Brown was found near a car with several gunshot wounds to the head and neck. A second person was shot in the lower abdomen and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

McCoy remains in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center without bond. 

