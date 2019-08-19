A man in the Pee Dee gives back to the community

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Kenya Robinson aims to raise awareness in his neighborhood by giving back to children.

“I took a whole paycheck and I just bought a lot of book bags,” said Robinson.

With the start of the school year right around the corner, one man is giving back before the first day of school.

“I remember back when I was growing up the only way I would’ve had supplies is if somebody would’ve done something like this,” said Robinson.

Robinson gave supplies away to any child in the neighborhood who may not have everything he or she needs when the school year starts.

“They all know me and I love all the kids. They come check on me everyday, so this is something I feel like I have to do. I feel like a big father figure to these kids around here,” said Robinson.

“He’s always had a positive mindset and trying to focus on giving back,” said his brother, Kendall Robinson.

Supply kits ranged from notebooks, rulers, pens, pencils, folders and glue sticks.

“Kids aren’t as fortunate to be able to receive these supplies to go back to school and to actually see people and the community giving back, I think it’s a good thing,” said Kendall.