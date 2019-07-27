A New York man pleads guilty to stealing $2.5M in diabetic test strips from local CVS

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — A Rochester, NY man, arrested for stealing $2.5 million worth of diabetes test strips, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says Antonio Rivera, 35, of Williamsville, NY, ordered excess boxes of test strips for the Rochester CVS store where he worked and then sold them to third-party in Florida.

An internal audit conducted by CVS discovered more than 20,000 boxes of test strips that were unaccounted for. When investigators looked into Rivera’s bank records they identified payments for the fraudulently obtained diabetic test strips that were deposited into his bank accounts.

Rivera is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on October 30, 2019.

