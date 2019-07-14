A Pee Dee animal shelter helps decrease high euthanasia rate

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – With adoption fees being waved in several shelters acrossSouth Carolina this weekend, one shelter in the Pee Dee works to prevent your furry friends from euthanized.

“Different facilities operate differently. It causes stress for the animals, and unfortunately some animals have to be euthanized at facilities because they can’t live in overcrowded situations,” said shelter supervisor Wendy Wilton.

The Jayne W. Bowsell animal shelter believes every pet deserves a good home.

“For us we’re lucky enough we work with rescues in northern states. We had a transport leave that took 12 animals from our shelter and they went to a forever home,” said Wilton.

The shelter works with the City of Florence animal control meaning they have to take in every pet.

“As long as we’re providing excellent quality of life for the animal in our facility they stay here and live here. Some of our cats have been living here 3 years,” said Wilton.

Before a pet is euthanized, the shelter works to try different options.

“We look at fostering them to get them out of the shelter for short term so they can have distress and that actually helps them a lot of the time so we use a lot of different techniques and then euthanasia is the last option unfortunately,” said Wilton.