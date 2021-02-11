A rainy pattern sets up for this weekend

Cloudy skies and the chance for rain will continue through the weekend and into next week.

A warm front will move through the area today, warming us into the 60s. It will also keep clouds around and scattered showers late in the day. A cold front will follow tonight and stall to our south.

Friday will be cooler with rain and drizzle. A storm system will bring more rain Saturday into Sunday, and it will stay cool through the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s.

Another storm system will bring more rain Monday into Tuesday. Clearing is possible late Tuesday with sunshine returning Wednesday.

Today, mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered late day showers. Highs 64-68 inland, 62-64 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with patchy fog a scattered showers. Lows 42-44 inland, 46-48 beaches.

Friday, cloudy and cooler with rain and drizzle. High 48-54.