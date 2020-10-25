A rainy start to our Sunday

The bulk of the rain today will move through the area this morning followed by some more scattered storm activity this afternoon.

We’re starting off our Sunday with some widespread rain. As we continue through the late morning and into the afternoon we’ll see the rain begin to clear out and we might see just a little but of spotty sun as well. During the late afternoon and into the evening we’ll see some more scattered showers begin to pop up, but most of the area will remain dry the second half of the day.

Temperatures will drop a bit with highs in the upper 70s Sunday and even cooler Monday, but still above normal for October. High pressure builds back in on Monday afternoon which will help to clear away some lingering morning cloud coverage. Temperatures will be back in the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A stronger cold front will move into the area on Thursday. We may see a few showers Wednesday, ahead of this system, but the better chance for rain will be with the front on Thursday.

Sunday, a rainy start followed by scattered storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid-60s.