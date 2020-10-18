A sunny end to the weekend

High pressure will slowly move further away from our area this afternoon.

We’re seeing a very chilly start to the day with lows in the 40s. During the afternoon temperatures will make it into the 70s tomorrow as high pressure moves offshore and winds turn to the south. The warming trend will continue next week, and humidity will return by Tuesday. This may lead to a stray shower Tuesday or Wednesday, but most of next week will be dry. High temperatures starting Tuesday will be back in the 80s.

Our next cool down will be this weekend allowing for another chance for some showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70-75.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Monday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.