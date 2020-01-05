A sunny start to the week

Good Evening!

Overnight tonight into Monday we’ll continue to see clear skies which will lead to another cool start tomorrow morning. Monday will be fairly similar to Sunday with lots of sunshine but also just marginally warmer with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday we see some warmer day time highs creep into the region as well as more chances for some scattered showers during the afternoon. Our next weather maker will move through over the weekend bringing chances for rain both Friday and Saturday.