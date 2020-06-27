A two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach involves a Coast RTA bus: MBPD

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening at Dunbar St. and Spivey Ave.
Myrtle Beach PIO, Cpl Thomas Vest says one of the vehicles involved is a Coast RTA bus.
Vest says one person was taken to the hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. That person Vest says was in the vehicle struck by the bus.
