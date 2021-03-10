A walk in the park! Conway Riverwalk opens again after floodwaters

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Conway Riverwalk is open again after floodwaters closed the park.

City of Conway groundskeepers and crews hosed down sidewalks with pressure washers and swept away debris and dirt. Groundskeepers also disinfected playground equipment and washed slides, swings and steps.

News13 caught up with some people walking around the area on Wednesday. “I just actually got my vaccine, and we wanted to do something fun afterward and, couldn’t beat the weather. We might have a BBQ today because it’s so nice,” said Kathy who was out walking with Tom.

Black mulch was added where rain and flooding washed it away. Crews covered the bottoms of tree trunks and flower beds with the new mulch to add the finishing touch to these pretty spaces.

The men and women of the Grounds Department work around the clock to make the beautiful! Get out and enjoy the sunshine today!