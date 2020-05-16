A warm and sunny end to the weekend

The sunny, warm weather we saw today will continue into the start of the week. High pressure will control our weather through tomorrow afternoon, keeping it mostly sunny with high temperatures in the 80s. An area of low pressure that has become tropical depression one will become a subtropical storm is and will move northeast, staying offshore of the Grand Strand. Waves at the beaches will be a little larger and rip currents will be strong this weekend. We’ll also see some clouds push into the region from the east during Sunday afternoon and the chance for some very scattered showers along the coast. A cold front will move into the area late Monday with showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Cooler weather will move in Tuesday with high temperatures in the 70s. The chance for showers will continue Tuesday through Thursday. Warmer, drier weather will return by the end of the week.

Sunday, mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 88 inland, 82 beaches.