(CNN Newsource) – A Person dressed as the New Jersy Devils’ mascot for a children’s birthday party gives “party crashing” a whole new meaning.

As the kids played a game of parachute, the New Jersey Devil randomly decides to run towards a wall of windows, crashing into them, shattering the glass and silencing the room.

Good news, no one was hurt.

The father of the birthday boy tweeted out that everyone had a good time.