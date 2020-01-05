A woman in the Pee Dee captures act of kindness by Florence County deputy

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence County deputy is going viral for watching over shoppers at Bargain Ben’s as they lined up early Wednesday morning for start of the year deals.

“We had our chairs and there was people with coats and electric blankets. It was still dark and we looked over and saw there was a sheriff’s vehicle and I told my mother, I believe the deputy is watching us,” said Miranda Lewis.

The video was shared by Miranda Williams-Lewis on Facebook and shared by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office as well.

“The deputy waved at us and said Happy New Year. About 30 minutes later, he came back and he had coffee for everyone. We weren’t expecting that and it was just good gesture that was totally unexpected,” said Lewis.

The deputy watched them from across the street to make sure nothing happened to the shoppers and even brought them coffee in the morning to help warm them up.

“To some people it may just be coffee that he brought for us, but to us it was something more, it was bringing law enforcement and community together,” said Lewis.

As of Wednesday night, the video has over 23,000 views and has been shared over 850 times.

“I had an email from him, it was a very nice email. He thanked me and basically said he was happy that good news was getting out,” said Lewis.