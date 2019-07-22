A woman in the Pee Dee creates app to bring the community together

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Hayley Childress aims to make a difference by creating an app called Apptivist, that will bring the community together.

“My life was drastically impacted by Florence and by the community here. The initial idea came from an event that happened here in Florence back in 2014 and it really inspired me to start thinking outside of myself and focus on the things that were going on”” said Childress.

The social media platform will allow people to connect with others that are interested in the same event, find volunteer opportunities and learn about what’s going on in the area.

“It’s actually sharing information where people can say, this is helpful I can go volunteer at this organization or this event is going on,” said Childress.

For those who are interested in downloading the app, Childress said hopefully it should be completed by next year.

“The main goal is to try to get the funding by the beginning of 2020 and have the app ready to download by the end of 2020,” said Childress.

If you would like to learn more about the app or donate click here.