A woman in the Pee Dee gives back to uplift the spirits on Christmas eve

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Barbara Black is spreading Christmas joy around the community for those who are in need.

Black spends her Christmas eve by giving back because she knows first hand what it’s like to not have anything during the holidays.

“I remember three years ago when my home burn down and I didn’t have anything and the community gave back to me so much,” said Black.

Black helps out children, homeless, or just anyone who needs a helping hand.

“Just to see smile on their face that is just priceless”

This year Black decided to switch it up, instead she dressed as “Christmas Angel” and filled her car full of gifts.

“I found some elderly people in the community that maybe don’t have anybody or just don’t have enough stuff and just bless them with a small Christmas gift and also at the Johnsonville adult day care center. I was just spreading joy”

Black gave away scarfs, hats, socks, anything that they might need this time a year.

“They were shocked, they were happy and overwhelmed,” said Black.

If you would like to donate you can contact Barbara Black lydiasnest@yahoo.com.