About 750 Loris area customers without electric; 133 calls received in an hour

LORIS AREA, SC (WBTW) – About 750 customers are without power in the Loris area Tuesday afternoon, according to the Horry County Electric Cooperative.

The outages map for the provider shows 750 customers lacking power at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. out of the Goretown substation,” the company posted on social media.

About 133 calls were received in the past hour and crews have been dispatched to look into the problem.

“We are aware of the outage impacting 749 members served out of the Goretown substation,” the company posted on social media. “No word yet on the cause.”

For updates on outages see Horry County Electric Cooperative's outages map

