About 900 homes proposed near SC Highway 31 interchange in Forestbrook

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A developer is proposing almost 900 homes, along with some medical facilities, near a busy intersection in Horry County near Forestbrook.

The plans call for 894 single- and multi-family units off of Sun Light Drive, near the interchange of state highways 31 and 544. That interchange is the current southern end of the Carolina Bays Parkway until the extension to state highway 707 opens, which is scheduled for November. The 286-acre development would also include about 20 acres for a medical district.

The proposal was discussed during an Horry County Planning Commission workshop Thursday, but no action was taken. County planners say their biggest concern is how much traffic the development could add near the interchange and Forestbrook Road.

The homes would be built near some existing ponds that the developers say they can modify to increase how much water they can hold.

“They would turn them from mining pits, which they are now, and add in stormwater control devices,” said county planning director David Schwerd. “They can control the elevation, which they currently don’t have much of. They just flow from one to the ground, then go on out.”

The planning commission is expected to hold a public hearing about the proposal at the county courthouse next Thursday at 5:30 p.m.