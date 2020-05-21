Accelerate Ed Task Force recommends full time nurses for summer programs and the future

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- South Carolina Accelerate Ed met Thursday to discuss recommendations for summer programs.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman said she’s working to get adequate funding for summer school. Superintendent Spearman requested 115 million dollars, but said Accelerate SC is initially wanting to give 13 million for summer school.

Some recommendations discussed include making sure districts have a re-opening team in place and having a mental health crisis response team in every school to help students get adjusted for a full time learning environment.

One major thing the task force is recommending is that every school have a school nurse for summer programs which would require more funding. Superintendent Spearman said there are 198 schools statewide that do not have a full time nurse.

“Surely just as imporant as having a resource officer in every school now, every school needs a full time nurse there,” said Superintendant Molly Spearman.

Spearman said she plans to address that when she speaks to the legislators next week.



The task force discussed closing the divide on student and teacher access to broadband and devices, and wants districts to come up with a contingency plan incase of a resurgance of COVID-19.

To watch Thursday’s meeting click here: https://ed.sc.gov/newsroom/covid-19-coronavirus-and-south-carolina-schools/accelerateed-task-force/