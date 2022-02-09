Accidental shooting in North Carolina critically injures 5-year-old, police say

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

ASHEVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Police in Asheville, North Carolina, are investigating after a 5-year-old was shot accidentally Wednesday morning.

According police, the parents drove the child from their home to Asheville Fire Department Station 8 off of Tunnel Road. Firefighters were able to proved basic life support before the child was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Asheville police are investigating the shooting and encouraging parents to be mindful of gun safety around children, including storing firearms out of reach of children and using gun-locking devices.

Asheville police partners with Project ChildSafe to provide gun-safety kits that include a cable-style gun lock.s The free kits are available at the police department.