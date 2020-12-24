Accused ‘serial peeper’ in North Carolina captured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are encouraging people in the University area to be vigilant after the arrest of a repeat ‘Peeping Tom.’

Police say it started back in March 2019. That’s when they received their first report.

“Our sexual assault unit has been investigating a series of seemingly related ‘peeping tom’ and indecent exposure cases in the University area,” Captain Joel McNelly said Wednesday.

Police later arrested Messiah Mazyck, 27, for felony dissemination of obscenity, public masturbation, and secret peeping.

“On two of the three cases, it has been reported that the suspect entered an unlocked door and engaged in this type of activity. Obviously, something that is very concerning to the community,” Captain McNelly said Wednesday.

Police said several times victims claimed Mazyck exposed himself near their windows and airdropped obscene photos to them.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the suspect was spotted at several University apartments:

49 North

University Village

The Mill

Mallard Glen

The Villas at Mallard Creek

Ashford Green

“We have requested an electronic hold on Mr. Mazyck should he be released from jail,” Captain McNelly said.

Police believe there may be more victims. If so, investigators want them to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.