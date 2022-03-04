ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police have arrested a 16-year-old they say stabbed another teen multiple times while running track for a high school on Thursday evening.

According to police, officers responded to an assault call at the track area near Manning Elementary School just before 5:30 p.m.

At the scene, police found an 18-year-old who appeared to have “stab wounds to his body.”

The victim was taken to the hospital and was later flown to another facility for treatment, police said.

A 16-year-old suspect was also in custody on Thursday night and the teen has since been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The teen suspect is being held in jail, officials said.

According to Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin, the victim and suspect were both students who were at the track for practice.

“This incident was not a random act of violence. The two students had an active dispute that led to this incident,” Martin said.

Martin said in Friday’s news release that police “want all parents to know the Roanoke Rapids Police Department is working closely with the Roanoke Rapids Graded School District in this matter and want to reassure all parents that the schools in our community are safe.”

The suspect has not been identified due to their status as a juvenile. The victim has also not been identified at this time.

Martin said Friday that the victim’s family reported he’s in serious but stable condition.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing and if anyone has further information they are asked to call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810 or Halifax County Crimes Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.