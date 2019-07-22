Additional domestic violence charge filed against former deputy

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – An additional domestic violence charge has been filed against a former sheriff’s deputy.

Donald Douglas Ross Jr. is a former deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. He is accused in connection to a 2016 assault on his wife in Georgetown County., according to a press release from SLED.

According to an arrest warrant, Ross got into a verbal argument with his wife on July 3, 2016. He then picked her up and ‘forcefully slammed her body to the floor’, according to the warrant. This caused her to temporarily stop breathing, the warrant said. The incident happened while their child was present.

On Monday Ross was charged with second-degree domestic violence. The week prior he was also charged with another count of second-degree domestic violence and two counts of third-degree domestic violence.

SLED was asked to investigate by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Ross was booked at the Georgetown County Detention Center.