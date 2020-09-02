Additional Florence residents now under boil water advisory

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Florence has announced additional locations in Florence that are now under a boil water advisory.

City of Florence Water customers of the Williamsburg Circle Subdivision including Williamsburg Circle, Springdale, and 602 East McIver Road are advised to boil their tap water vigorously for one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking.

A water main break caused the disruption of service to the water customers in this area. Staff is presently on-site working to complete the repair to restore water service to the affected customers.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the loss of pressure a slight potential for bacteriological contamination exists, according to the city.

Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be

used for drinking purposes.

Test results for bacteriological quality should be completed by Thursday, however, customers will be notified when the boil water advisory is lifted. according to the city.

Anyone with questions can call the City of Florence at 843-665-3236 or DHEC at 843-661-4825.

