Additional traffic signals, new multi-use path approved for Carolina Forest Boulevard

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – New traffic signals and a second multi-use path have been approved for Carolina Forest Boulevard by Horry County’s Planning and Zoning department.

Officials with Horry County tell News13 that the updated signal map (see below) was presented this week.

The Carolina Forest Civic Association held its monthly meeting Wednesday. David Schwerd, the department head of Horry County Planning, discussed the planning process and project updates.

The project began in 2019. Before it started, officials with Horry County told News13 that contractors would have 700 days to complete the project.