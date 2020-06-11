A&E show ‘Live PD’ canceled, host confirms

(WSPA) – The popular A&E show “Live PD” has been canceled, the show’s host Dan Abrams confirmed on Twitter Wednesday night.

Shocked & beyond disappointed about this. To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on. . More to come. . .https://t.co/WWh7fDrig2 — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 11, 2020

The cancellation of the show comes in the wake of George Floyd’s death and protests against police brutality, as well as the cancellation of “Cops” by the Paramount Network on Tuesday.

The shows followed several police departments around the country. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was featured on “Live PD”. Previous episodes also featured the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.