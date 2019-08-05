After battle with cancer, Florence teacher leaves a lasting legacy

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – 50-year-old Theresa Reeves battled with esophageal cancer for 18 months, and passed away in June.

“Hope was Theresa’s word for the year and she found hope in everything that she was doing even through the times of her battle with cancer,” said member at the crossroad church, Dana Williamson.

Reeves was more than just a teachers at Savannah Grove elementary.

“She had a special passion for the children that she taught, she called them her babies and not just her students,”said Williamson.

Reeves has been an inspiration around the community for her family, friends, children and even people she never met.

“Some of the teachers that worked with her at Savannah Grove donated backpacks with supplies for students in need instead of bringing flowers,” said Williamson.

From there, Theresa’s backpack of hopes became a movement in Florence County.

“My pastor thought that would be a great way to honor her and so he had the idea to raise 200 backpacks in her memory and when he said it, we were like 200 that’s a lot,” said Williamson.

As of Friday, all 200 backpacks were filled and ready to be given out.

“It has just really surprised me how this community has reached out and supported and just really wanted to show their Love for Theresa,” said Williamson.

Williamson tells News13 inside those backpacks there’s a special handwritten note before kids head to school.

“Behind every person is a story and there’s a reason why they need help and that’s what is about that’s what we’re supposed to do.”

Williamson said she will continue to keep Theresa’s memory alive.

“It’s funny I feel like the people that have reached out to us, it’s like her hand was in that, so I think she’s looking out and blessing us even more than we thought,” said Williamson.

