After ransomware attack, gas prices could spike in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Gas prices could increase in the Carolinas after a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline late Friday evening, experts told WJZY.

The company closed the 5,500 hundred mile pipe that runs through 12 states including North Carolina. It transfers around 45 percent of all fuel consumed on the East Coast.

Experts said if the pipeline is not up and running in the next 24 hours, we could start to see a 10, 20, or even 30 cent increase in gas prices. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the Myrtle Beach area is $2.69, according to AAA.

In a statement, the company said: “We proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat, which has temporarily halted all pipeline operations and affected some of our it systems. Upon learning of the issue, a leading, third-party cybersecurity firm was engaged, and they have already launched an investigation.”