Afternoon scattered showers and storms with heat and humidity this week

A stationary front to the west will help created afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms today. The front will dissipate tonight and high pressure will take control the rest of the week with heat and humidity returning along with typically afternoon and evening summertime scattered showers and storms.

We’ve got a very humid start to your Monday. Areas of dense fog will persist through mid morning, then expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day. It’ll be warm and very humid. A stalled front to the west will help to create the chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Highs will warm into the mid and upper 80s.

Monday will be the best chance for showers and storms this week with just a typical summertime pattern with isolated to scattered showers and storms the rest of the week.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s all week with a 30-40% of afternoon and evening storms. Friday will be the hottest as temperatures warm into the low to mid 90s, then a front will bring more chances for storms into the weekend.

Today: partly to mostly cloudy, sct showers and storms Highs inland 86-88, beaches 84-86.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Lows 68-72

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, few afternoon and evening t-showers. Highs 86-90