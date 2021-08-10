After-school program employee in South Carolina charged with attempted murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 25-year-old, who works for a local afterschool program, has been charged with attempted murder after firing shots at a person following a physical altercation.

According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, officers were dispatched to an area of Chicora Avenue in response to an assault with a firearm. There, they located a female victim who had been in a physical altercation with a woman along the roadway near Chicora Ave. and Norwood St.

The suspect, Nadiiah Abdussalaam, retrieved a handgun from her friend’s car and fired two shots at the victim who was returning to her home, according to the report. She then ran from the scene in a gold-colored Chrysler Sebring.

NCPD officers found the vehicle at Spruill and Riverview Avenues, initiated a traffic stop, and found the handgun in the vehicle’s glove box.

Two discharged rounds were found on Norwood Street, and the victim identified Abdussalaam as the suspect.

According to the report, Abdussalaam wanted to meet and talk with the victim before the altercation occurred.

Abdussalaam was arrested for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and is out on a $110,000 bond. – she was also taken to Trident Centre Pointe by Charleston County EMS after complaining of injuries.

Abdussalaam is a part-time afterschool program employee with Kaleidoscope and was assigned at A.C. Corcoran Elementary, according to a spokesman with the Charleston County School District. They say she is currently on administrative leave.