Agents seize drugs, guns, stolen cars, arrest 5 in Savannah area

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Five people were arrested and drugs, firearms, and stolen cars were seized this week after CNT carried out a search warrant on Pine Drive.

On Monday, officials conducted a search warrant of a home located in the 00 block of Pine Drive. A large amount of crystal methamphetamine, prescription pills, and items commonly associated with the distribution of controlled substances were seized. Two firearms, $500 in counterfeit money and two stolen cars were also seized.

Kristin “Shine” Sheppard, 29, of Savannah, Edward Branen, 37, of Rincon, James Driggers, 49, of Savannah and Randall Knabe, 53, of Savannah were all arrested and charged on felony possession drug charges. Branen was also charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Thursday night, CNT also arrested 30-year-old Joseph Boring of Savannah in connection with this investigation.

Boring was arrested outside the Suburban Hotel at 10614 Abercorn Street. He had a firearm with the serial numbers filed off and was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also charged with two outstanding warrants for contempt of court and probation violation.

All five people are currently being held at the Chatham County Detention Center.

CNT said the investigation began in August when agents received information that methamphetamine was being sold from the home on Pine Drive.

The seized drugs have an estimated street value of up to $7,000.

