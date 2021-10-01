Airbnb renting out ‘Scream’ house from 1996 horror flick

The home will only be available for three one-night stays, on Oct. 27, Oct. 29 and Oct. 31, for a maximum of four guests each night. (Credit Helynn Ospina/Airbnb)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/NEXSTAR) – Get your Jiffy Pop ready.

This October, Airbnb is giving horror fans a chance to stay at the home featured in the 1996 film “Scream” — and at just $5 per night.

The house, located in Marin County, California, will reportedly be ready to explore in “all its original glory,” complete with Ghostface’s knife-marks on the doors, according to Airbnb. Once guests have toured the estate, they can also settle in for a VHS movie marathon of the “Scream” films, along with all of the “classic 90s snack favorites” they can handle — Jiffy Pop included.

Airbnb said one of the home’s phones is also a direct line to Ghostface himself, although it just may ring with a cryptic call from the killer(s), too.

The home will only be available for three one-night stays, on Oct. 27, Oct. 29 and Oct. 31, for a maximum of four guests each night. Fans can request to book the house via Airbnb starting on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET.

Those lucky enough to snag a reservation will begin their evening with a virtual check-in with Sheriff Dewey Riley — played, as always, by David Arquette — who will offer a few words of warning ahead of the evening.

“As your Host, I’ll be keeping a watchful eye on guests to ensure no one gets surprised by an unexpected plot twist,” reads a statement attributed to Dewey in Airbnb’s press release. “Trust me, horror movies always keep it interesting, for better or for worse…”

If visitors survive the night, they might go home with unique “Scream” merch, like a DVD bundle, gear from the fictional “Woodsboro High School” and posters of for the upcoming “Scream” sequel scheduled for 2022.

The eerie-fun experience likely won’t end in a COVID-19 scare, either, as Airbnb has said that its onsite staff will be following safety guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing.

Additional details and rules for guests are available at Airbnb.