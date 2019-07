LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (CNN) — A 75-year-old grandmother helped capture a suspect wanted for a car theft Monday.

When Cameron Powers showed up on her Alabama property, she held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Marcia Black, a grandmother of four, said Powers had asked to use her phone.

She pulled out her rifle, and when he didn’t stop approaching, she fired into the air.

Black says Powers got on his knees, and deputies soon arrived to arrest him.