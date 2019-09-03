Alabama teen kills all five members of his family

ELKMONT, Ala. (WNCN) — A 14-year-old boy confessed to killing five family members overnight in Elkmont, Alabama, according to authorities.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 1:36 a.m. that they were on scene of a quintuple shooting in the 2500-block of Ridge Road. According to the tweet, three people were confirmed dead at the scene and two others were airlifted in critical condition.

Elkmont is about 30 miles northwest of Huntsville.

Later on Tuesday, around 4 a.m., the sheriff’s office tweeted again saying that the two people who were airlifted in critical condition had died from their injuries.

They also said that a teen had confessed.

“The 14-year-old caller was interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “He is currently assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby.”

The 14-year-old called 911 and initially said he was in the basement when he heard shots, but later admitted to the shootings, authorities said.

Officials have not released the identities of anyone involved in the shooting.

Authorities said the victims were two adults and three children. One adult and one child initially survived the shooting but later died at the hospital.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

Authorities have since found the murder weapon on the side of the road near where the teen threw it.

— CNN Newsource contributed to this report