Alabama Theatre holiday tradition revamps to put on Christmas show during pandemic

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Some local holiday traditions are finding ways to revamp and carry on, despite the pandemic.

The Alabama Theatre has new precautions in place for Christmas performances. Performers said when the pandemic began, they were not sure the holiday tradition was going to happen. But, with adjustments on stage, backstage, operational and in the audience, the show will go on.

Crews say this year’s show has so much more meaning.

“Even when we first reopened after being shut down for a few months, just that opening night experience just really touched my heart and all the hearts of the performers and audience members,” Front of house audio engineer Telvin Armour said. “It is one of those things that, not that it was taken for granted in the past, but it just has that much more meaning now.”

When the curtain opens, The Alabama Theatre’s “South’s Grandest Christmas Show” tradition will continue. Only this year, the audience is smaller, spread out and masked up.

Like everything with the pandemic, performers say the show is a team effort. Up on-stage dancers are six feet apart. Choreographers worked to rechoreograph the holiday performance to follow CDC and DHEC guidelines.

As for the audience, it is this holiday performance that makes it feel like Christmas.

Performers and operation crews say the entertainment industry has struggled and needs support from the community.

Alabama Theatre vocalist, Allison Gullidge, has been professionally singing for ten years and has spent four years at the theatre.

“I sing the first noel in the Christmas finale, which is a favorite of mine just because it is one of my favorite traditional Christmas songs,” Gullidge said.

At the theatre, it took extra effort from performers and those behind the scene to make sure it happened this year.

“With COVID, we had to change our mindset because our job normally is very intimate; We work very closely with each other backstage, and on stage, people are partnering when they dance together,” Gullidge said.

When the curtains open and performers look to their audience, masks will be hiding the smiles, songs and cheer in the crowd. Performers on stage will be relying on each other on-stage to feed off the energy.

“When you can not see their faces, and because they are spread out, the energy is very different in the audience,” Gullidge said. “But, we are just happy to be back at work because so many in our industry aren’t right now. I think we all feel very fortunate and lucky to be back working.”

The “South’s Grandest Christmas Show” will be running this month through January 2.

The operations team says sanitation is the theatre’s priority. When performers are backstage, they are wearing masks and following traffic patterns.

To get tickets or for the show schedule, click here.

