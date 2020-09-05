Alabama Theatre reopens today in North Myrtle Beach after 6-month closure

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Alabama Theatre will reopen its doors Saturday evening with new safety measures after a six-month hiatus due to the pandemic.

The theater will reopen with extra precautions to keep entertainers, staff, and guests safe. Those precautions include social distancing inside and outside of the theater and wearing masks.

The grand reopening kicks off with a series called ‘ONE The Show,’ which presents a variety of musical genre performances, productions, and entertainment.

The entertainment series will feature genres, including country, gospel, broadway, pop, rock, and family comedy.

The grand reopening starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, click here. For new COVID-19 safety measures, click here.

Hear from Alabama Theatre performers before their grand reopening show, and watch the full story Saturday evening on News13.

LATEST HEADLINES: