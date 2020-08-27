Alabama Theatre set to reopen after nearly six months

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Alabama Theatre is set to reopen next week after having to close its doors nearly six months ago.

“We’ve been closed since March 16th, of course when we closed we thought it was just going to be for a few weeks at most,” Alabama Theatre President, Bob Wood said. “We didn’t realize it was going to be a bunch of months.”

The reopening of venues like The Alabama Theatre comes as the number of unemployment claims in the state continues to fall.

Wood says most of their staff is back to work and getting the theatre ready to welcome back audiences. He says remaining cast members will be back for rehearsals starting August 31st ahead of a September 5th opening.

“Everybody is real excited,” Wood said.



Inside Alabama Theatre, Wood tells News13, guests are encouraged to wear a face mask until they are at their seat.

To promote social distancing, Wood says, seating inside the auditorium will be limited to about 25% and they have moved all scheduled concerts this year to 2021.



In the lobby, signs are posted to instruct guests of designated pathways to get to their seats.

While Theatre staff encourage buying tickets in advance online, there are partitions placed at the ticket office and at the concession stands to help protect guests and employees.

“We’re going to have hand sanitizer at every entrance to the Theatre as well as around the lobby,” Wood said. “We’ll be spraying and sanitizing the auditorium every night after every show; wiping down hard surfaces and then spraying.”

