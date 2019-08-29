‘Alex back at work’: Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek says chemotherapy ‘now over’

(WRIC) — Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek gave fans great news Thursday in a video message promoting the show’s upcoming season. The longtime game show host shared that his chemotherapy treatment is over and he’s excited for what’s ahead.

“It’s another day at the office and an exciting day because so many great things have been happening,” Trebek says at the beginning of the video.

In March, Trebek surprised viewers in another video when he revealed he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. A few months later, he told People magazine that he was “near remission.”

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy,” he said in the video released Thursday. “Thankfully, that is now over. I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now.”

Trebek returned for the taping of the show’s 36th season on July 22 and 40 shows have already been filmed.

“We have some exciting things coming up and I can’t wait to share them with all of you. Let me tell you, it’s going to be a good year,” Trebek says.

The 36th season of Jeopardy! premieres Sept. 9.