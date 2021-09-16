Murdaugh mystery: Alex Murdaugh turns himself in on insurance fraud and other crimes

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh arrived at the Hampton County jail Thursday morning via police escort on a charge of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

The State Law Enforcement Division said Murdaugh orchestrated his own shooting on September 4th so that a beneficiary, his surviving son, could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

News13 first reported Wednesday evening that Murdaugh would voluntarily turn himself in to law enforcement Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to SLED, Murdaugh gave 61-year-old Curtis Edward Smith the gun and directed Smith to shoot him. Smith appeared in a Hampton County bond court Thursday morning where he was granted a $55,000 bond.

JUST IN: Alex #Murdaugh has arrived at the Hampton County jail via police escort https://t.co/b1z2kcHNeE pic.twitter.com/gzK4cFlHVx — Tim Ryan Renaud (@TimWCBD) September 16, 2021

SLED confirmed Murdaugh’s arrest just after noon Thursday in connection to the September 4th shooting. He is charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and filing a false police report.

“I can assure you that SLED agents will continue working to bring justice to anyone involved with any criminal act associated with these ongoing investigations,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “The arrests in this case are only the first step in that process.”

This SLED investigation was requested by the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.