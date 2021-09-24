Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm issues statement reassuring clients they will not be impacted by misallocated funds

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The former law firm of Alex Murdaugh on Thursday released a statement reassuring clients that operations will not be impacted by the millions of dollars in funds allegedly misappropriated by Murdaugh prior to his resignation.

The statement issued by Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, and Detrick (PMPED) reads in part:

“We are proud of our communities and are distressed by the tragic situation involving our former partner, Alex Murdaugh. The negative attention that this has brought to the community and to our firm is regrettable.”

The statement asserts that no one in the firm was aware of what Murdaugh was doing, and he was immediately asked to resign when the situation came to light. Members of the firm also allege that they have “yet to speak to anyone who was aware” of his decades-long opioid addiction.

The law firm goes on to make its most striking condemnation of Murdaugh yet.

“We were shocked and dismayed to learn that Alex violated our principles and code of ethics. He lied and he stole from us.”

PMPED says that despite the situation, members “hold [themselves] to the highest ethical standards” and that “the firm is strong and focused on representing its many clients.”

The statement ends by assuring clients that “the funds taken by Alex will not affect current or future PMPED operations. No client of PMPED will suffer a financial loss as a result of Alex’s misconduct.”