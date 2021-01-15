All Florence 1 schools to remain virtual through Jan. 25

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – All Florence School District 1 schools will remain virtual for an additional week because of concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to the record number of COVID-19 cases in Florence County, Florence 1 Schools the virtual learning extension will include the week of Jan. 18 through Jan. 22.
Schools will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday.
All schools will return to the three previous forms of instructional delivery on Monday, Jan. 25.
