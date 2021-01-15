All Florence 1 schools to remain virtual through Jan. 25

Myrtle Beach (WBTW) -- Plenty of stories have been told either on or about the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. Now, a new Myrtle Beach author hoping you'll read his.

'Death on the Boardwalk' is Caleb Wygal's fifth book. He became an author with a little fiction himself. He had to do some acting, or pretending at work."Back in the mid-2000s I worked for my uncle," Wygal said. "He had a hearing-aid office in Greenville, South Carolina, and sometimes it wouldn't be that busy and I would read books all the time. So my uncle said, 'Do something on the computer. Look busy. I don't care what it is. Just do something.' So I said, 'Alright, I'll just write some short stories.' I took one to a publisher and they said 'Yeah, we'll publish it for you.'"Four books later and several miles down the road, Wygal got the idea for his latest."My son, he's three now, and he's starting to not take naps in the crib," Wygal said. "So I would drive him up and down the strip here to get him to take a nap. We just did it the other day, and I had the idea, of getting the small town feel and putting a murder mystery there.""I started looking into cases that were unique or unsolved," Wygal said. "I found one from a medical plant out in Florence that I thought I could adapt that to resorts here on the strip."'Death on the Boardwalk' is being released soon. But when you finish it you're far from done and your journey's far from dead."There's going to be at least three of these," Wygal said. "'Death on the boardwalk', The next one's going to be 'Death Washes Ashore'. I don't know about the third one yet."