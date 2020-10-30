All Horry County schools to be closed on election day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Students in Horry County won’t be going to school on Tuesday.

All Horry County Schools will be closed on November 3 for the general election. Curbside meals on Monday will provide meals for both that day and Tuesday due to the school closure.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories