“It’s hard and everyday is a challenge”: House of Hope in the Pee Dee works to add homes for the homeless

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The House of Hope in the Pee Dee looks to expand their services by adding a tiny home community for struggling families in Florence.

“Being homeless is not a privilege,” said Pauline Brunson who lives in Florence.

Brunson and her child have gone to a hospital, then a shelter and now a motel. She knows first hand about the struggles of being homeless in Florence.

“I wish things would be better and things would pick up for us, because you know they system is the system. That’s all I can say, it’s hard and everyday is a challenge,” said Brunson.

“There’s people in the woods, there’s people in the bridges in abandoned houses. They’re part of the community,” said Pat Gibson Hye-Moore, Florence city council.



Hye-Moore said she’s pushing to help the House of Hope build tiny homes because of her personal experience.

“In my sophomore year my father died, in my junior year my grandparents died, and my senior year my mother died. I got evicted from my apartment and I rode the subway in New York all night long back and fourth, from one train to the other,” said Hye-Moore.

Then it happened again when she came to Florence

“My house burned down, so again I’m in this hotel and one night I’m thinking, you know what, you’re homeless,” said Hye-Moore.

The tiny home project will be called ‘Opportunity Village’ and will include 24 homes, each with a bedroom and bathroom. This will give people in the community 12-18 months to get back on their feet.

“By that time it will give them time to save up some money, get a job, and find a decent place to live,” said Hye-Moore.

The project is estimated to cost $400,000 dollars and will begin a fundraiser campaign this upcoming November.