All but 1 lane of Hwy 17 now open after crews respond to downed wires across the road

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – All lanes except one on Highway 17 South have reopened after crews responded to downed wires in the area Friday morning.

Along Highway 17, between 15th and 17th Avenues wires are down across part of the highway. Horry County Fire Rescue has been aware of the downed wires since early Friday morning and are working to resolve the issue.

All Northbound lanes in the area are now open. Southbound lanes, except one lane have also reopened. You are asked to use caution when driving in the area.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: