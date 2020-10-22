All lanes of Hwy 17 Northbound shutdown after collision in North Myrtle Beach

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Image: Courtesy MGN Online)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A collision in the area of Highway 17 Northbound around 8th Avenue South has shut down all lanes of traffic.

People are asked to avoid the area at this time while crews are working.

Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories